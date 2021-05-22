Comedy Club resident Garik Kharlamov accidentally insulted the Russian mixed style (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, speaking on the air of a humorous TV show. The release was released on the channel TNT in the evening of May 21.

Photographer Sergei Gorshkov, winner of the famous Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, came to the studio. He showed a shot for which he received an award – a tiger by a tree. Gorshkov explained that in the picture the animal is at the target tree. According to Gorshkov, males come up to him, leave a “mark”, after which females passing by the tree find males by smell.

“The target tree is, roughly speaking, taiga Instagram,” Gorshkov added jokingly. “Do you mean that someone signed for the tiger in the forest? Most of us and in Russian Instagram are subscribed to the log, “Kharlamov said in response. However, a colleague Pavel Volya immediately turned to the comedian. “Do you mean Khabib?” – asked the host. Kharlamov replied that he meant the singer Olga Buzova. When the comedian realized his mistake, he came to his senses and turned to Instagram users. “Guys, I beg you. Please re-subscribe to Buzova, otherwise I’m kobzda, ”he said.

Earlier, Kharlamov recorded a verse of a song dedicated to rapper Dzhigan. According to the plot of the work, the musician reflects on the amazing abilities of different animals and regrets that he does not possess them. At the end of the song, it turned out that all these thoughts came to Djigan’s head.