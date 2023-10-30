Gyorgy Garicsformer Italian footballer, gave an interview to Radio Kiss Kiss Naples: “The Calabria-Kvaratskhelia duel? Two very strong guys, but the final hug was the most beautiful thing I saw yesterday. Yesterday we saw a second half in which Milan suffered a lot, but I’m happy that Napoli didn’t score the third goal because it would have only camouflaged a situation that isn’t absolutely positive. The feeling I had yesterday was that, despite the fact that one player has only changed from last year to this one, I see a disjointed team. Yesterday I saw the match at Maradona, it was a bad match. I was in the Curva with some fans and not even they had the feeling that something could happen for Napoli. This team is unrecognizable.”