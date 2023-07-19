Do you remember the animated series Gargoyles? The series aired on the small screen in the 90s, marking the childhood of many of us: according to some recent rumors, the series is about to return to the delight of the most nostalgic.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, not only would Disney be working on a new film that will take up the events of the beloved series, but we could also already know what it will be director of this feature film: Kenneth Branagh.

That of Kenneth Branagh is a name already known within the Disney world: the director worked on the live-action Cinderella of 2015 as well as the original Thor of 2011.



If you have the impression that you have already seen this face on the big screen, know that you are not mistaken: Kenneth Branagh is also known as an actor, especially for the role of Gilderoy Lockhartone of the most iconic characters from Harry Potter and Chamber of Secrets.

Disney has not yet made any statement official about this phantom reboot of Gargoyles: one wonders if, after several attempts to revive the series (one attempted by Jordan Pelee) this could be the right time.

The series narrated the story of a group of Gargoyles, ancient Scottish statues, who unexpectedly come to life in modern New York: among the historical voice actors we have a large part of the cast of Star Trek: Next Generation.