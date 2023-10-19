Gargoyles – The heroes awaken it was a animated series from the 90swhich then became a cult over time, which offered an alternative to the sagas that were raging on (cathode ray tube) screens all over the world at the time. Gargoyles Remastered returns today on consoles around the world (and also on PC), offering that nostalgic touch that all “old” gamers crave: however, our review will not be a walk in the park.

Awaken

After the creation of the evil artifact called Odin’s Eye by some Viking sorcerers, our heroes Goliath and companions, they wake up from their stony sleep, and they are ready to defendas per practice, their castle. The story of the game unfolds from chapter to chapter, presenting the player with a small glimpse of the level he is about to face, contextualising it.

There isn’t much to know, and you will be thrown into the fray straight away and without too many pleasantries. In fact, there isn’t even a real tutorial on the game controls, which may raise some eyebrows, given that Gargoyles Remastered represents the perfect opportunity for all those who, whether young or otherwise young, have not been able to play it on SEGA Genesis at its best.

It shines with cleanliness

Gargoyles Remastered does not try to mask the flaws of the pastand behaves like any 90s arcade game: Goliath has a sequence of possible attacks that can be summarized in a combo that seems quite ridiculous nowadays, but which at the time gave a sense of power that today, objectively, it’s hard to try. Hit feedback is totally non-existentso you will hit dummies from time to time without any differences whatsoever.

There will be enemies capable of blocking your attacks, and here the button that allows you will come into play a hold on the opponent, then allowing you to throw it at other enemies or against a wall. By moving the analog stick twice it is possible to make Goliath runwho in the event of a running attack will be able to knock down walls and barriers to proceed with the adventure.

By making a jump and pressing it again, our leader of the Gargoyles will be able to carry out a double leap thanks to wings with which he is equipped. While the control over the second jump isn’t great, it will allow you to move more vertically than horizontally. To conclude the list of possible actions, there is jumping and landing by breaking weak surfaces, such as wooden planks or bad floors.

Aesthetically Gargoyles Remastered looks great: in fact it always seems like being in an episode of the cartoons that some (like the writer) were lucky enough to experience as children. Here in the game the rendering seems even better, and for all nostalgics, it is possible change the game graphics “on the fly”. at the push of a button, seamlessly.

Come back to life

Gargoyles Remastered is a product for nostalgics, with an economical cost and a fresh visual impact, although it is precisely a 1 to 1 reproduction of the originalso don’t expect any improvements, except the aesthetic one (well done).

The general feeling, controller in hand, is that there was no interest in correcting any errors in the game, or no desire to help the player, perhaps by making some suggestions appear on the screen. The game remains excellent for purists, but less so for those who expected a small renewal of sorts, which there hasn’t been at all.