Disney Games and developer Empty Clip Studios have announced the release date of Gargoyles Remastered through first official trailer, which you can view in the news. The game will be available from October 19th on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG.

As we can see from the video, the levels and character models have been completely redesigned, with the possibility of switching at any time between the graphics of the remaster and those of the 1995 original. In addition, some new features have been added, such as the rewind function instant that allows you to go back in time and save the protagonist’s skin in case you have made some mistakes.