His Excellency wrote, on his personal account on the “X” platform: “We bid farewell to the year 2023. The UAE has achieved many achievements and recorded a remarkable international presence. We welcome a new year with determination and confidence to continue our country’s good path. We work for peace to prevail in our region, and we hope to God that we will overcome the challenges and difficulties for the people to enjoy.” With security and prosperity. Happy new year to the Emirates and the world.