The diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, said that “the UAE’s firm support for UNRWA and the call of His Highness the Minister of Foreign Affairs to urgently reconsider the decisions to suspend the agency’s funding is an important historical and humanitarian stance to confront the critical conditions that the Palestinians are experiencing.”

He added: We stand with the agency’s efforts in its humanitarian projects and reject the “collective punishment” that affects innocent civilians.