Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, expressed his pride in the performance of the Emirati team in the Security Council and its efficiency after two years of constructive and fruitful work, stressing that the team’s dealing with global challenges made it a bridge of communication amid international division and the best representative of the Arabs and their issues.

His Excellency wrote, on his personal account on the “X” platform, yesterday: “Two years of constructive and fruitful work in the Security Council. We are proud of the performance and efficiency of our Emirati team. Its fruitful initiatives and ideas and dealing with some of the most difficult global challenges have made it a bridge of communication amid international division and the best representative of the Arabs and their issues. All thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and our diplomatic team.”