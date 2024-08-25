Shaaban Bilal, Al Ittihad (Abu Dhabi, Cairo)

The United Arab Emirates stressed that women’s representation in the Sudanese peace talks is a fundamental pillar for meeting the needs of the entire society and establishing sustainable prosperity, as it is a vital matter closely linked to the success of our common pursuit of peace.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, said via the “X” platform yesterday: “The UAE’s efforts continue in the Sudanese peace talks, including effective work to involve women and listen to their voices, as this is a vital matter closely linked to the success of our joint pursuit of peace.”

His Excellency added: “Women’s representation in the talks is a fundamental pillar for meeting the needs of the entire society and establishing sustainable peace and prosperity.”

In the same context, the Muslim Council of Elders, headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, praised the efforts made by the group “Allied to Save Lives and Achieve Peace in Sudan”, which includes the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, America, the African Union, Switzerland, and the United Nations, to alleviate the human suffering experienced by the Sudanese people and enhance the chances of achieving peace and stability in Sudan.

The Council stressed, in a statement yesterday, that the new formula reached during the group’s meetings in Switzerland would contribute to alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people, including providing safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and making commitments to improve the protection of civilians, especially women and children, noting that there is an urgent need to implement the provisions of the statement of the “Allied to Save Lives and Achieve Peace in Sudan” group, urgently and immediately to address the catastrophic humanitarian conditions experienced by millions of Sudanese people.

The Council of Muslim Elders also affirmed its firm and unwavering support for all efforts aimed at reaching a permanent solution to the Sudanese crisis through peaceful means, in which the voice of wisdom prevails, internal fighting stops, divisions are ended, and the spirit of reconciliation and solidarity among the Sudanese people is strengthened, leading to a final agreement that guarantees the unity of Sudanese lands and achieves the aspirations of its people to live in security, peace and stability.

African affairs expert Ramadan Qarni said that the UAE’s political, humanitarian and relief stances on the Sudanese crisis represent a continuation of the UAE’s approach and foreign policy, especially with regard to focusing on the humanitarian dimension in managing international relations, taking into consideration the internal developments surrounding each country, and the specificity of each country in the world.

Qarni added to Al-Ittihad that the UAE has adopted the call to stop the bloodshed, preserve the Sudanese state with all its capabilities, protect lives and the Sudanese people, in addition to calling for political solutions to the crisis.

Qarni stressed the UAE’s keenness to continue providing relief and humanitarian support to the Sudanese people, and to coordinate with various international relief agencies.

The African affairs expert considered the “Allied to Save Lives and Achieve Peace in Sudan” initiative to be a new approach in international relations, which confirms the importance of the humanitarian dimension in the Sudanese crisis and represents a sign in supporting political and humanitarian solutions.

For his part, Ambassador Ahmed Al-Quwaisni, former Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, stressed the importance of the efforts of the UAE and Sudan’s partners in containing the crisis witnessed by Sudan, stressing that these efforts support confronting the humanitarian crisis through relief and medical support, and confronting hunger and food insecurity.

Al-Qawisni pointed out in statements to Al-Ittihad that diplomatic and international efforts are important and require the participation of all parties, especially women who have a major role in supporting peace and stability in Sudan on the political, social and humanitarian levels.

Sudanese political analyst, Osman Mirghani, also pointed out in a statement to Al-Ittihad the importance of the role played by women in Sudan as supporters of peace or working in the humanitarian field, explaining the importance of their role in achieving and sustaining peace in Sudan.