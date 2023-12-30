The Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, expressed his pride in the performance and competence of the Emirati team in the Security Council.

Gargash said in his official account on the “X” platform: “Two years of constructive and fruitful work in the Security Council.”

Gargash continued: “We are proud of the performance and efficiency of our Emirati team. Its initiatives, fruitful ideas, and dealing with some of the most difficult global challenges have made it a bridge of communication amid international division and the best representative of the Arabs and their issues.”

He added: “All thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and our diplomatic team.”