Abu Dhabi, Capitals (Union)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that there is no alternative to dialogue to reach a political solution that would spare Sudan suffering and return it to the path of peaceful and constitutional transition, indicating that this requires an immediate cease-fire and engagement in serious talks between all parties. And the need for the Arab role to be active and pivotal to help the Sudanese overcome this crisis.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash said in a tweet that he posted on his official Twitter account: “There is no alternative to the path of dialogue to reach a political solution that spares Sudan more suffering and returns it to the path of peaceful and constitutional transition. This requires an immediate cease-fire and positive engagement in serious talks between the two parties. All parties, and for the Arab role to be active and pivotal to help the brothers overcome this crisis.

Yesterday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, stressed the need to make all efforts to preserve the stability and safety of Sudan and its people.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that this came in a phone call made by Minister Shoukry with his Saudi counterpart to discuss developments in the crisis in Sudan, and to consult and exchange assessments regarding the developments of the crisis.

The statement indicated that the two sides agreed on the need to make every effort to preserve the stability and safety of Sudan and its people. During the call, Minister Shoukry stressed that the Egyptian messages to the two Sudanese parties stress the importance of giving priority to wisdom, and listening to the voice of reason in a way that leads to an immediate ceasefire, and contributes to stopping the bloodshed of the Sudanese people and preserving their capabilities. The two ministers also agreed to continue consultation and coordination during the coming days to follow up on the developments of the crisis and efforts to contain it.

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, made a phone call yesterday to the former Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdullah Hamdok, during which they exchanged views on the current crisis and ways to stop military confrontations.

The official spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Jamal Rushdi, stated that Aboul Gheit expressed to Hamdok his conviction that getting out of the serious crisis that the country is going through requires all components of the political spectrum, whether civilians or military, to unite and work together, and that the current delicate stage requires upholding the interest. country, and rise above narrow political gains.

The spokesman added that Aboul Gheit was keen to listen to Hamdok’s vision of the developments in the situation, and agreed with him on the priority of de-escalation, an immediate end to armed clashes, ensuring the security of the civilian population and restoring calm, while emphasizing that problems can be addressed through dialogue.

The spokesman drew attention to the fact that the Secretary-General of the League has recently been conducting a number of high-level contacts, in search of ways to stop the current military escalation and to restore dialogue between the parties in Sudan. Coordination between the Arab League and the United Nations in dealing with the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

In the context, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, stressed yesterday the need to make all efforts to preserve the stability and safety of Sudan and its people.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that this came in a phone call made by Minister Shoukry with his Saudi counterpart to discuss developments in the crisis in Sudan, and to consult and exchange assessments regarding the developments of the crisis.

The statement indicated that the two sides agreed on the need to make every effort to preserve the stability and safety of Sudan and its people.