Gargash, during a speech he delivered at a session entitled “Transition towards Global Competitiveness,” which was held within the activities of the nineteenth session of the “Manama Dialogue” conference, expressed his concern that the current violence will only lead to the outbreak of more violence and fuel more extremism in the region. Therefore, it is necessary to prevent the entrenchment of narratives of divisions in the region, and to confront extremism in all its forms.

According to the Emirates News Agency, Gargash explained that although it is still too early to know the effects of this crisis on the course of regional and international relations, it must be recognized that its strong repercussions will continue for years to come, and that the situation that is currently unfolding in Gaza raises questions about the protection of international standards. And regarding values, and the effectiveness of usual approaches and methods in resolving crises.

He said: “I think it has become clear that some of these methods require more careful study and scrutiny, including, for example, the containment policy that has been linked to the Palestinian issue for a long time. As the events of last month showed, it would be a grave mistake to fail to re-engage politically within the framework of the peace process.” With the aim of reaching a two-state solution, which will provide a horizon for achieving a lasting peace enjoyed by both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, which requires strong and sustainable international participation.”

Dr. Anwar Gargash added, “While the UAE continues to work hard to halt hostilities, its immediate priority is sustained and unrestricted humanitarian access, and the provision of large quantities of relief materials to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza. In response to this urgent need, the UAE has dramatically intensified Its major humanitarian efforts are to support the people of Gaza, not only by increasing its financial commitments, but also through solidarity work with medical teams in Gaza to establish an emergency field hospital there, as well as by transporting children from Gaza accompanied by their families to the UAE to receive medical treatment, where the UAE works. At various levels, including diplomatically, as a member of the UN Security Council, we also work with regional partners, in order to save lives and contribute constructively to efforts to resolve the conflict.”

Regarding global competition, Gargash said: “During my participation in the 2019 Manama Dialogue, I spoke about how we were about to enter the year 2020 with a very transformed global system, which seemed to lack a clear direction, a global system in which the possibility of increased competition between major powers, including This is in the Middle East, and after only a few months, the Covid-19 pandemic spread throughout the world, adding an unprecedented dimension of uncertainty and ambiguity to the international strategic context, and causing massive turmoil in the global economy.

He continued: “The war in Ukraine also increases the state of geopolitical uncertainty, coupled with its indirect effects on the entire international economy and on food and energy security, which has caused more divisions between the five permanent members of the Security Council, which in turn has increased the difficulty of reaching a solution.” consensus on key issues of international peace and security. Likewise, the initial stalemate reached by the UN Security Council on the tragic situation in Gaza, which has continued for several weeks to this day despite consensus in the UN General Assembly on next steps in Gaza, reflects the reality The divided international arena.

The diplomatic advisor explained, “These transformations in the global system have major repercussions on international relations, and these transformations also indicate what may become a greater crisis for the international system if the necessary steps are not taken to correct this path. These transformations are also exacerbated by broader general trends such as climate change, “And the nature of our highly interconnected modern world, and the political, economic and security implications of competition in the field of technology. It must be noted here that the way we proceed and deal with these trends will affect the shape of our future.”

He added: “The Middle East is very aware of the geopolitical competition taking place in its regional system. Indeed, one of the main challenges we face is the changing dynamics of global politics, and we are well aware that a more turbulent international order will inevitably affect our region, and it is an issue that we must deal with whether “In terms of concerns about how the geopolitical competition between the major powers in the Middle East will develop, a competition by which we do not want our position and values ​​to be defined, or in questions about what the international order will look like the day after the wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.”

He highlighted that the transition towards an increasingly divided international system is not in anyone’s interest, and so is the growing state of uncertainty throughout the Middle East. The region that went through the most difficult decade due to what was called the Arab Spring decade, is the region in which there is a danger. “Escalation and growing power vacuums are a constant threat.”

He stressed the need for the Middle East to continue charting its course with great care to ensure stability, prosperity and peace for our countries, in light of a state of instability and turmoil in international and regional affairs, and in a world characterized by rapid changes and increasing competition.

He added: “We have seen some promising indicators in the past few years, as Middle Eastern countries worked together to find solutions to de-escalate and calm conflicts, rebuild relationships, and focus on common goals. Although this progress has been uneven, we have renewed hope that “The Middle East is charting a new course in the coming years.”

He added: “It is also time to look to the future and ask ourselves some deep and probing questions. Can we maintain the momentum of anticipating the future despite the regional crises? In light of the ongoing war in Gaza and its repercussions, can we work together to find lasting solutions to calm the current tensions in The Middle East? I believe that the answer to these questions is that we must firmly continue our path of defending regional stability.”

The diplomatic advisor said, “While the current crisis in Gaza is being addressed, efforts must be continued to “reform the region,” by strengthening national development plans to ensure progress, and through cooperative efforts with international and regional partners to develop long-term strategies for the region, as The need for reliable partners in the region is essential… This matter requires developing a system to resolve crises instead of containing them, because there are issues in the region that need sustainable solutions, including the lack of a permanent solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as well as other ongoing crises, social and economic disparities, and aspirations. “Youth seek peace and prosperity throughout the region, and although some of these issues remain elusive, they must be addressed to achieve greater stability in the Middle East.”

Dr. Anwar Gargash stressed, “The UAE’s commitment to the security and stability of the region, and its determination to continue working on the agenda of shared prosperity in the region. By doing so, the UAE will continue to prioritize de-escalation, establishing partnerships, diplomatic work, and focusing on geoeconomics, as economic flexibility is essential.” For the prosperity of the countries of the region, and to achieve common stability that benefits everyone.”

He pointed out that if success is achieved in striving to achieve these goals by following comprehensive and cooperative methods with regional and international partners, it is possible to improve regional security and lay the necessary foundations for a more prosperous and peaceful Middle East in the coming years.