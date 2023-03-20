Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that the UAE’s position is clear regarding the need for Syria to return to its surroundings by activating the Arab role, and this was confirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, during his meeting yesterday with the President Bashar al-Assad.

And His Excellency continued, via Twitter: “Enough of more than a decade of war, violence and destruction, and the time has come to strengthen cooperation and solidarity of our Arab countries to ensure stability and prosperity in the region.”

He added, “The UAE’s approach and efforts towards brotherly Syria are part of a deeper vision and a broader approach aimed at strengthening Arab and regional stability and overcoming difficult years of confrontation. The events associated with the decade of chaos and their repercussions have proven that our Arab world is the first to address its issues and crises away from regional and international interference.”