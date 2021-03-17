Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, confirmed that the UAE will not be part of any internal elections in Israel, now or at all.

He said in a tweet in English on his Twitter account: “From the UAE’s point of view, the purpose of the Abrahamic Agreements is to provide a strong strategic basis for promoting peace and prosperity with Israel and in the wider region. The UAE will not be part of any internal elections in Israel, now or in any time”.

And Gargash had said in a previous tweet: “Many news and analyzes deal with the UAE regional policy and its impact, and the negative proposition in some of them aims to cover the deficit of the source who publishes the news. Simply, the impact of the UAE’s policy reflects the success of its development experience, its adoption of Arab national interests under difficult circumstances, and its openness and credibility with friends and allies.