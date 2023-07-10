His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” is witnessing active movement at all political, social and economic levels.

His Excellency said in a tweet via his official account on Twitter: “The UAE, led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, is witnessing an active movement at all political, social and economic levels, and the preparations for the fifth elections of the Federal National Council come in line with the blessed national approach that places the citizen at the center of the development and stability process to move forward.” towards a brighter future.”