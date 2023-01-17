Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, said that the UAE is stronger than any terrorist threat, more powerful and impenetrable, and more determined to continue its development path, more attractive and vital, and it is a regional and global business center, and a source of inspiration for those looking for security and safety, and opportunities Growth, development and decent living, pointing out that the vision of the country’s leadership for the future is ambitious and enlightened to dedicate the UAE’s position as a country of safety and business and a partner in building a stable and prosperous region. This came, while US President Joe Biden recalled the terrorist attack launched by the Houthi militia a year ago on the UAE, stressing that a strong bilateral partnership between the two countries is necessary to build a common future of peace, stability and greater integration throughout the region. His official account on Twitter, yesterday: «One year since the vicious terrorist attack on civilian facilities in the UAE, and the homeland is more powerful and fortified and more determined to continue its development path. They wanted to shake confidence in our country, but it is stronger than any terrorist threat, proud of the determination of its leadership and people and its capabilities to Protecting its gains and achievements and our national cohesion.

He added, “The UAE is more attractive and vibrant, a regional and global business center, an economy that exceeds half a trillion dollars, a global center of attraction for innovation and investment, a preferred place for young people to live, work and achieve ambitions, and a source of inspiration for many looking for security, safety, opportunities for growth, development and a decent life.”

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash concluded his tweets by saying: “General, the UAE is more influential and plays a balanced role through its balanced policy and its wide network of relations.

Our leadership’s vision for the future is ambitious and enlightened to dedicate the UAE’s position as a country of safety and business and as a partner for brothers and friends in building a more stable and prosperous region. A year has passed, and terrorism has only increased us in strength and honor.”

In the context, US President Joe Biden recalled, in a statement, yesterday, the terrorist attack launched by the Houthi militia from Yemen a year ago that targeted civilian facilities in the Emirates, affirming Washington’s commitment to the security of the Emirates and the security of partners in the Middle East.

“At that time, two missiles and a series of drones targeted civilian sites in the Emirates, and three innocent civilians were killed during this heinous attack,” Biden said.

He said, “The United States will continue to support the security of the UAE and its other partners in the Middle East, so, as we commemorate the tragic events that occurred one year ago, we stand firm to ensure that they do not happen again.”

Biden added, “As the UAE prepares to host the COP 28 conference this fall, Washington and Abu Dhabi will continue their work to advance new initiatives, such as the Partnership for Clean Energy (PACE) and partnership in the areas of global infrastructure and investment.”

He concluded, “Our strong partnership is essential to building a common future of peace, stability and greater integration across the region.”