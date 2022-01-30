His Excellency Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that the UAE is keen to advance the future of the region, which we see in cooperation, not in confrontation, which has resulted only in a decline in the development path of the region. He said through his official account on “Twitter”, “The main axis For our bilateral relations with various countries of the world
Tik Tok phenomenon becomes Hugo Boss poster boy
Famous for reacting to weird tutorial videos on TikTok, the Senegalese Khaby Lame is the new face of the Hugo...
Leave a Reply