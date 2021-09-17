Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, stressed that the success, credibility and future directions of the UAE enhance its position as a trustworthy partner and friend.

In this regard, he referred to the recent meetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, with His Excellency Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and His Excellency Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, which dealt with the development of bilateral cooperation and consultation on topical issues, pointing out To the strong interest of the two countries to consolidate the economic, investment and scientific partnership with the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s meetings with the French President and the British Prime Minister dealt with the development of bilateral cooperation and consultation on current issues, and a strong interest in consolidating the economic, investment and scientific partnership… The UAE’s success, credibility and future directions enhance its position as a trustworthy partner and friend. – Dr. Anwar Gargash (@AnwarGargash) September 17, 2021

On his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, His Excellency noted: “Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s meetings with the French President and the British Prime Minister dealt with the development of bilateral cooperation and consultation on current issues, and a strong interest in consolidating the economic, investment and scientific partnership. The UAE’s success, credibility and future directions enhances Its position as a trustworthy partner and friend.”