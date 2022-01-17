His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, stressed that the terrorist militias’ tampering with the stability of the region is too weak to affect the security and safety process we live in.
He said through his official account on “Twitter”, “The concerned authorities in the UAE deal with transparency and responsibility, for which we thank them regarding the sinful Houthi attack on some civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi. Terrorist militias’ tampering with the stability of the region is too weak to affect the security and safety process we live in, and the fate of this recklessness.” and absurdity leads to demise and defeat.”
– Dr. Anwar Gargash (@AnwarGargash) January 17, 2022
