His Excellency said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “The stability of brotherly Jordan is subject to Arab and international consensus, as its rational policy and its construction of bridges in a troubled region was not an easy option, but it was and remains the necessary direction. Let us turn today and every day around Jordan, its leadership and its people. “