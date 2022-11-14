The diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, confirmed that the UAE has succeeded in dealing with many international crises, starting with the “Covid-19” pandemic, and ending with the war in Ukraine, through its keenness to build bridges and strengthen economic bridges with other countries. The other, pointing out that the UAE foreign policy is based on a number of basic principles, the most important of which is the promotion of prosperity and security of the Emirates, the creation of a safer region, as well as the strengthening of the role of women.

In his opening speech to the Abu Dhabi Strategic Forum, which kicked off in Abu Dhabi yesterday, Gargash said: “The UAE is committed in its foreign policy to basic principles, and has no interest in choosing a side among the great powers,” stressing that under no circumstances should the sovereignty of the Emirates be compromised. And that priority be given to the interests of the UAE represents the most important basic principles of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

Gargash spoke, during the three-day forum organized by the Emirates Policy Center, under the title “The World Order… Shaping the New Great Game”, about the war in Ukraine, as he explained that the UAE has worked to use its position and influence to support a political solution to the crisis in line with With international law, pointing out that the UAE seeks to keep the door open regarding dialogue on the Ukrainian war.

The first session of the forum discussed the dimensions of the UAE’s rise towards the future under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, where the President of the Emirates Center for Policies, the main speaker at the session, Dr. Building the pioneering model of the Emirates, spanning over three decades, and that what distinguishes this role is its inclusion of soft and hard power, explaining that His Highness the President of the State led the modernization and development of the military institution, and launched his vision and strategic project to modernize society, empower women and youth, reform education, develop the economy and attract competencies, This vision appeared in its future details and its latest version through the “Union Centennial Vision”, which explains: What does the UAE want to be during the next five decades?

The second session of the forum focused on the effects of the Russian war in Ukraine, during which the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Eurasia Group, Cliff Kupchan, stressed that the UAE can play an important role in mediation to mitigate the effects of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and reduce the current bloodshed and economies.

The session witnessed a divergence of opinions among the speakers regarding the future of the conflict in Eurasia and its impact on conflict trends in the international system, but they agreed that the Russian-Ukrainian war is not just a European issue, and that it constitutes one of the major indicators of the current shift in the geopolitical scene, from a unipolar world towards a global one. A new bipolar or multipolar is rapidly emerging.