His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, said today, Monday, that the Saudi initiative to end the Yemen crisis is an opportunity to end the suffering of the Yemeni people.

His Excellency wrote, on his official account on “Twitter”, that “the Saudi initiative to end the crisis in Yemen and reach a comprehensive political agreement represents a real opportunity to end the suffering of the brotherly Yemeni people.”

Read also … Video .. Saudi Arabia announces an initiative to reach a political agreement in Yemen

His Excellency, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, added that “Saudi good efforts are based on concern for Yemen’s stability and its future.”

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash concluded his tweet by saying, “The time has come for the sound of cannons to stop and to respond to the sincere invitation issued from Riyadh.”