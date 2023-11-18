Gargash: The ongoing war in Gaza is a serious setback for efforts to reduce escalation in the region

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, confirmed that the ongoing war in Gaza represents a serious setback for efforts to reduce escalation in the entire region, warning that prolonging the war will increase its risks, including the spread of the war at the regional level.

During a speech he delivered at a session entitled “Transition towards Global Competitiveness”, which was held within the activities of the nineteenth session of the “Manama Dialogue” conference, His Excellency expressed his concern that the current violence will only lead to the outbreak of more violence and fuel more extremism in the region. Therefore, it is necessary to prevent the entrenchment of narratives of divisions in the region, and to confront extremism in all its forms.

His Excellency explained that although it is still too early to know the effects of this crisis on the course of regional and international relations, it must be recognized that its strong repercussions will continue for years to come, and that the situation that is currently unfolding in Gaza raises questions about the protection of international standards, about values, and the extent to which The effectiveness of the usual approaches and methods in resolving crises.

He said, “I think it has become clear that some of these methods require more careful study and scrutiny, including, for example, the containment policy that has been linked to the Palestinian issue for a long time. As the events of the past month showed, it would be a grave mistake to fail to re-engage politically within the framework of the peace process with the aim of Reaching a two-state solution, which will provide a horizon for achieving a lasting peace enjoyed by both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, which requires strong and sustainable international participation.”

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash added that while the UAE continues to work hard to stop hostilities, its immediate priority is sustainable and unrestricted humanitarian access, and the provision of large quantities of relief materials to alleviate the suffering of civilians in Gaza. In response to this urgent need, the UAE has greatly intensified its humanitarian efforts to support the people of Gaza, not only by increasing its financial commitments, but also through solidarity work with medical teams in Gaza to establish an emergency field hospital there, as well as by transporting children from Gaza accompanied by their families to The UAE to receive medical treatment, as the UAE works at various levels, including diplomatically, as a member of the UN Security Council, and also works with regional partners, in order to save lives and contribute constructively to efforts to resolve the conflict.

Regarding global competition, His Excellency said, “During my participation in the 2019 Manama Dialogue, I spoke about how we were about to enter the year 2020 with a very transformed global system, which seemed to lack a clear direction, a global system in which the possibility of increased competition between major powers, including in Middle East, and after only a few months, the Covid-19 pandemic spread throughout the world, adding an unprecedented dimension of uncertainty and ambiguity to the international strategic context, and causing massive turmoil in the global economy.”

His Excellency added, “The war in Ukraine also increases the state of geopolitical uncertainty, coupled with its indirect effects on the entire international economy and on food and energy security, which has caused more divisions among the five permanent members of the Security Council, which in turn has increased the difficulty of reaching an agreement.” consensus on key issues of international peace and security. Likewise, the initial stalemate reached by the UN Security Council on the tragic situation in Gaza, which has continued for several weeks to this day despite consensus in the UN General Assembly on next steps in Gaza, reflects the reality The divided international arena.

His Excellency the Diplomatic Advisor said that these transformations in the global system have major repercussions on international relations, and these transformations also indicate what may become a greater crisis for the international system if the necessary steps are not taken to correct this path. These shifts are also exacerbated by broader trends such as climate change, the highly interconnected nature of our modern world, and the political, economic, and security implications of technology competition. It must be noted here that the way we proceed and deal with these trends will affect the shape of our future.

He added, “The Middle East is very aware of the geopolitical competition taking place in its regional system. Indeed, one of the main challenges we face is the changing dynamics of global politics, and we are well aware that a more turbulent international order will inevitably affect our region, and it is an issue that we must deal with whether that is “In terms of concerns about how the geopolitical competition between the major powers in the Middle East will develop, a competition by which we do not want our position and values ​​to be defined, or in questions about what the international order will look like the day after the wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.”

His Excellency explained that the transition towards an international system that is increasingly divided is not in anyone’s interest, and this is also the case with the growing state of uncertainty in various parts of the Middle East.