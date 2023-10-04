The diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, confirmed that the electoral process for selecting half of the members of the Federal National Council has witnessed great developments, and has gone through five electoral cycles since the first experiment began in 2006. He added that the Federal National Council elections have an electronic structure. Strong, supports it, and makes it unique, as there is such an electronic structure only in a few countries in the world, stressing that the electoral vote is a trust, and every voter must cast his vote for the candidate who he is convinced will represent him in the Council.

Gargash continued: “I chose to cast my vote during the first day of early voting for the 2023 Federal National Council elections, at the electoral center in the Dubai World Trade Center,” pointing out that the electoral process is very organized, fast, and civilized, and there is a good attendance that helps in the registration and registration process. All of which only takes seconds. He stressed the need for participation rates in the voting process to be high through citizens’ participation in voting, especially in light of remote voting, in-person voting, and the presence of early voting for three days. He continued: “Participation in the voting process is very important for the success of the electoral process,” considering that participation is a national duty that supports this experience and its success.