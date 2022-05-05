Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that the repercussions of major crises are being paid dearly by the world, pointing out that we must in our extended geographical region of coexistence and tolerance and the search for realistic solutions to guard against the evil of fluctuations.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash said in a tweet he posted on Twitter: “The repercussions of major crises are being paid by the world dearly, and the fragile and sensitive nature that shapes our economic and living system must go without saying. these fluctuations. This is our shared responsibility.”