His Excellency said through his official account on Twitter: “Syria’s return to the Arab League is a positive step that reactivates the Arab role in this vital file. The challenges facing the region need to strengthen communication and joint action, in order to guarantee the interests of the Arab countries and their peoples. The UAE believes in the necessity of building bridges and maximizing partnerships, in order to ensure regional prosperity and stability.

