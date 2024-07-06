Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, congratulated the Iranian President-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian, on his victory in the presidential elections, noting that Gulf-Iranian relations are characterized by many mutual interests.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash said via the “X” platform yesterday: “We congratulate His Excellency the Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his victory in the presidential elections, wishing him success and good luck in his duties.”

He added: “Gulf-Iranian relations are characterised by many commonalities and mutual interests, and it is important to strengthen and build on them in a way that serves the prosperity and stability of the region and the progress of its peoples.”

Yesterday, Masoud Pezeshkian won the second round of the Iranian presidential elections against candidate Saeed Jalili.

“Pezeshkian received 16,384,403 votes, while his rival Saeed Jalili received 13,538,179 votes after counting 30,530,157 votes from polling stations inside and outside the country,” Mohsen Eslami, spokesman for the Iranian Election Commission, said in a press conference. Pezeshkian is a former health minister and heart surgeon.