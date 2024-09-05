Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, considered that Arab and regional countries are required to communicate, cooperate and set priorities to address challenges and achieve common prosperity and stability, pointing out that the visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Turkey the day before yesterday represents an important step towards strengthening bridges of regional communication.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash said in a message published on his official account on the “X” platform yesterday: “The visit of His Excellency Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Turkey is an important step towards strengthening bridges of regional communication, and carries within it a positive vision for the future.”

He added: “Arab and regional countries are required today to communicate, cooperate and set their priorities to address challenges and achieve common prosperity and stability.”