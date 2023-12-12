The diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar Gargash, affirmed that “despite the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe that the Palestinian people are experiencing in Gaza, that did not prevent the remnants of the Arab Spring, the militias, and the extremists from exploiting this to launch a malicious media war against the Gulf and the moderate Arab countries and to spread lies and slander.”

Gargash said on the “X” platform: “Settling scores and exploiting the suffering of the Palestinians is a shameful and immoral fall.”