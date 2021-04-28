Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, praised the speech of His Royal Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stressing that The prosperity, stability and leadership of Saudi Arabia is in the interest of the Emirates, Arabs and the region, indicating that the Kingdom is witnessing a comprehensive radical change and a renewed renaissance embracing the future.

His Excellency said in a tweet on his official Twitter account: “It is necessary to stop at the contents of the comprehensive conversation of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, given the important messages and optimistic vision he carries for sisterly Saudi Arabia, the pivotal country, which is witnessing a comprehensive radical change and a renewed renaissance embracing the future. He added, “I paused carefully at the methodology of the offering, the ability to read and the ambition of vision. I particularly liked Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s response regarding the speed of transformation and the need to seize opportunities to open new horizons. A good vision and an ambitious program that moves sisterly Saudi Arabia to a more welcoming space and renews the renaissance and the site, our calls for success and success. His Excellency concluded his tweets by saying: “Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s handling of foreign policy clearly highlights the concern for sovereignty and moderation, and the support of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s broad partnerships within an international treaty system. Certainly, the prosperity, stability and leadership of Saudi Arabia is in the interest of the Emirates, Arabs and the region. Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview with the Saudi TV channel yesterday evening, that the programs of Vision 2030 were able to achieve exceptional achievements and dealt with structural challenges within only 5 years. The Saudi Crown Prince affirmed that much remains to be done at various levels to continue work to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 as hoped and desired.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia aspires to establish a good relationship with Iran as a neighboring country, but there are problems between the two parties, and Saudi Arabia is working with its partners to solve them.