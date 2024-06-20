Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, confirmed that the UAE’s renaissance was built with the vision and wisdom of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and his founding brothers and continued thanks to inspiring leadership that is the best successor to the best predecessor, and the fruit of the effort and sincerity of the Emirati citizen and everyone who loved this country and lived in it with the values ​​​​of justice and tolerance. And coexistence.

Gargash added in a blog post on the “X” platform today, Thursday: Our renaissance is the result of sound vision, wise leadership, and sincere and diligent work.