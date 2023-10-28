Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, confirmed today that the positive momentum witnessed by the UAE with the launch of the preliminary ministerial meetings for COP 28 confirms the country’s keenness to present an exceptional version of the Conference of the Parties.

Gargash said in his official account on the “X” platform: “The positive momentum witnessed by the UAE with the launch of the preliminary ministerial meetings for COP 28 confirms the country’s keenness to present an exceptional version of the Conference of the Parties as a model of constructive cooperation, inclusiveness of all, and reconciliation of opinions.”

He continued, saying: “Our goal is to achieve tangible and fundamental progress in global climate action.”