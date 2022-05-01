His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, confirmed that the meetings and visits of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces during the month of Ramadan, came with the aim of strengthening consultation and coordination and ensuring the stability and future of the region.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “An active diplomatic movement led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed during the holy month of Ramadan was manifested in many foreign visits and important meetings, the last of which was the meeting of the President of the Yemeni Presidency Council and the Prime Minister of Pakistan. In order to strengthen consultation and coordination, and to ensure the stability and future of the region.

His Excellency added: “The UAE’s central political and developmental position, the wisdom of its leadership and its transparency with brothers and friends, embodied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, lie at the heart of the continuity of goodness led by His Highness in the belief that the key to security and prosperity lies in the hands of the countries of the region. In their cooperation and joint action lies the success, prosperity and progress of their peoples. ».