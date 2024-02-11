His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, affirmed that a treacherous act will not deter the UAE from continuing its mission of security and safety and combating extremism and terrorism in all its forms, praying to God that our brave soldiers be covered in His vast mercy.

His Excellency said through his account on the “X” platform: “We ask God to bless our brave soldiers with His vast mercy… and no treacherous act will prevent us from continuing the message of security and safety and combating extremism and terrorism in all its forms, and we will remain as we were, supporters of the truth, defending the stability of the region, including goodness and peace.”

May God have mercy on the nation’s martyrs, and we wish those injured a speedy recovery.”