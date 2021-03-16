His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic advisor, affirmed that the UAE’s tradition of honoring its people is one of the characteristics and characteristics of our generous leadership.

He said through his official account on “Twitter”, “All thanks and love to my brother His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to all employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for the heartfelt and touching honoring ceremony.”

He added, “The UAE’s traditions in honoring its children are the hallmarks and traits of our generous leadership. Our sincere work collectively renews performance and generosity for the elevation of our nation.”