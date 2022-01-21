Gargash’s comments came during a phone call he received, Thursday evening, from Hans Grundberg, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen.

In the call, Gargash reviewed the nature of the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia on civilian targets in the UAE.

He stressed that “the UAE has the legal and moral right to defend its lands, population and sovereignty, and it will exercise this right to defend itself and prevent terrorist acts pursued by the Houthi group, which has been expanding for three years.”

He said that the Houthi militia “rejects all calls for a ceasefire and engages in a political solution to the crisis, and this is confirmed by the sinful and unjustified attack on civilian targets in the UAE, and before that, the piracy incident against the relief ship “Rawabi” in a clear threat to international shipping lines.”

He stressed, “the need for a strong and firm position from the international community towards the intransigence and expansion of terrorist acts by the Houthi militia, and their violation of international laws and agreements, including the clear violation of the Stockholm Agreement, which they are doing without any deterrent, as it has turned the port of Hodeidah into a port for maritime piracy, war financing and military exploitation.” .

Gargash said that the UAE continues to support international efforts for a ceasefire and a political solution, but it will do everything necessary to prevent the threat of terrorist acts on its soil.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation for the broad global solidarity with the UAE in the face of Houthi terrorism, as the number of countries and international organizations in solidarity reached more than 100, calling for a clear position from the United Nations towards the terrorist and hostile acts carried out by the Houthi militia, whether against the Yemeni people or the countries of the region. threat to international shipping.