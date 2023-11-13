‘Garfield: Away from Home’ will be the new movie about the lazy orange cat, which last Monday released a trailer full of emotion and madness, in which we can see the origins of the character, created in 1978 by the American cartoonist Jim Davis. This new animated film will feature the voices of Chris Pratt (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’), Samuel L. Jackson (‘Pulp Fiction’) and Nicholas Hoult (‘Skins’), who will give life to Garfield, Vic and Jon Bonachón, respectively.

This production of Columbia Pictureswhich will be 100% animated, will be released after the live action films released in 2004 and 2006, in which the protagonist was played by Bill Murray, but they did not have the expected success, a fate that this new adaptation does not want to repeat.

Watch the trailer for ‘Garfield: Away from Home’ HERE

When will ‘Garfield: Away from Home’ be released?

‘Garfield: Away from Home’which was to be released in February 2024, will now be released on Friday, May 24, 2024 in the United States, in the absence of confirmation for its official screening in Latin America. As could be seen in the trailer, this new film will delve into the origins of the sarcastic feline and how his relationship with Jon Bonachón began, as well as his love for Italian food.

Furthermore, this film, which will be directed by Mark Dindalwill feature the participation of new characters, such as Vic, Garfield’s father, who will involve his son and Odie, Jon’s dog, in a strange robbery, from which they must find a way out.

What will ‘Garfield: Away from Home’ be about?

“Garfield, the famous lasagna-loving cat who hates Mondays, is about to live a wild adventure away from home. After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, the scruffy street cat Vic, Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced to abandon their quiet life to join Vic in a hilarious high-risk heist. ‘Garfield: Away from Home’.

Odie, Jon’s crazy dog, will accompany Garfield on his new adventure. Photo: Sony Pictures

What is the cast of ‘Garfield: Away from Home’?

Chris Pratt as Garfield

Samuel L. Jackson as Vic, Garfield’s father

Nicholas Hoult

Ving Rhames

Cecily Strong

Harvey Guillen

Hannah Waddingham

Brett Goldstein

Bowen Yang.

