As you will remember, one of the most beloved moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home, was when Andrew Garfield appeared on screen once again as the arachnid. Since then, fans have started a campaign for Sony to make a third horror movie. The Amazing Spider-Man a reality. However, someone who has no intention of talking about this possibility is Andrew Garfield.

In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Garfield was asked about the possibility of starring in a third The Amazing Spider-Man movie. Although the actor would like, he doesn’t know anything about it, although this is hard for many people to believe. This was what he commented:

“No update from me. No one is going to believe anything you say anymore. That’s my problem”.

Since the first rumors about his return to this role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield consistently denied involvement, which at the end of the day turned out to be true. It is so that many people can no longer believe the actor. As a consequence, Spider 3 just doesn’t want to talk about it.

It seems that we will have an answer to this question until it is a reality The Amazing Spider-Man 3, or maybe never. On related topics, a deleted scene from No Way Home hints at the return of Tobery Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Similarly, here you can check the first 10 minutes of this movie.

Editor’s Note:

While the idea of ​​seeing a third The Amazing Spider-Man movie is intriguing, you also have to accept the fact that this project may never come to fruition.

Via: The Hollywood Reporter