Spider-Man: No Way Home features several poignant scenes between Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. Most of these are attached to the script of the tape. But nevertheless, there is one in particular that was improvised by Garfield, and in a recent interview it has been revealed which one it is.

In a talk with Variety, Garfield revealed that the scene where he tells Tobey and Holland that he loves them, it was totally improvised, and the reaction of the other two actors was genuine. This was what he commented:

“There is a line that I improvised in the film, I look at Maguire and Holland and tell them that I love them. It was just me loving them. “

Usually, these types of shots are taken lightly, and are relegated to the bloopers of DVD and Blu-Ray. However, it seems that Marvel and Sony agreed that this charismatic interaction was natural for the characters., so they decided to include it in the theatrical version.

Andrew Garfield is a great actor, and while the Spider-Man movies that he starred in are not the best of this character, he does not detract from the affection that is given to this interpretation. Perhaps a new movie with a better director and script will honor this legacy.

Via: Variety