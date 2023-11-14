With the movie ‘Garfield away from home’, the most beloved cat on television, after almost 20 years, returns in style to the big screen. Thus, the laziest orange feline in the world will do his thing once again in an animated comedy that promises to make the entire audience laugh more than a few times. This new installment, in which he will be accompanied by his friend Odie and his owner, Jon Bonachón, is based on the 70’s comic strips directed by Jim Davis, which was first brought to TV in 1988.

The person in charge of taking Garfield to the movies will be Sony Pictureswho has released the first trailer for his film in which he tells the origins of the orange cat and his friend Hate, who is once again involved in the crazy adventures of the lasagna-loving pussycat. So that you don’t miss the premiere of this animated comedy, he continues reading the note and knows all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Garfield: The Movie’ premieres trailer with Chris Pratt and reveals why the cat loves lasagna

Garfield’s father will appear in his new film. Photo: Chilango

What is the release date for ‘Garfield Away from Home’?

Tape ‘Garfield away from home’ will hit movie screens next May 24, 2024. This launch will take place in the United States. For this reason, many fans of the orange cat, Odie and Jon Bonachón They hope that the release date in Latin America, which includes Peru, will be announced soon.

Who will voice Garfield in ‘Garfield Away from Home’?

The actor who will play Garfield in his film will be Chris Pratt, who has recently become the favorite to start dubbing animated characters. His works include ‘The Great Lego Adventure’, ‘United’ and ‘Super Mario Bros: The Movie’. Likewise, he is well remembered for his role as Star-Lord in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Inside Out 2’: what does Anxiety, Riley’s new emotion in the Disney and Pixar film, look like?

Official trailer for the movie ‘Garfield Away from Home’

#Garfield #Home #release #date #find #film #Chris #Pratt