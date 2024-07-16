Gareth Southgate has announced that he will step down as England men’s manager.
The Three Lions were beaten by Spain in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final, continuing their 58-year wait for a trophy.
Southgate remained tight-lipped about his future in the immediate aftermath of that defeat but confirmed his decision to step aside in an emotional statement to England fans on Tuesday morning.
“As a proud Englishman, it has been the honour of my life to play for England and manage that team. It has meant everything to me and I have given it my all,” he said.
“But it’s time for a change and a new chapter. Sunday’s final in Berlin against Spain was my last game as England manager. I joined the FA in 2011, determined to improve English football. During that time, including eight years as England manager, I have been supported by some brilliant people to whom I am very grateful. I couldn’t have had anyone better at my side than Steve Holland. He is one of the most talented managers of his generation and has been immense.
I have had the privilege of managing a great group of players in 102 games. They have all been proud to wear the three lions on their shirts and have been a credit to their country in many ways. The team we took to Germany is full of young talent and can win the trophy we all dream of. I am very proud of them and I hope we will support the players and the team at St George’s Park and the FA, who strive every day to improve English football and understand the power that football has to drive positive change.
I want to give a special thank you to the coaching staff who have given the players and me unwavering support over the past eight years. Their hard work and commitment inspired me every day and I am so grateful to them – the brilliant ‘team behind the team’. We have the best fans in the world and their support has meant so much to me. I am an England fan and always will be. I look forward to watching and celebrating how the players continue to create more special memories and connect and inspire the nation as we know they can. Thank you, England, for everything.”
Southgate led England to two major finals, more than any other in the national team’s history.
The manager is credited with rebuilding the spirit needed to make the Three Lions consistent contenders and was much loved by the players, who insisted throughout Euro 2024 that they wanted him to stay.
Southgate’s contract was due to expire in December but the FA will begin a search for a successor immediately following his decision to step down.
More news about the transfer market
#Gareth #Southgate #resigns #England #manager #Euro #disappointment
Leave a Reply