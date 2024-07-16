Mit dem zweiten Platz wird sich die Titelflaute, die dem englischen Fußball schwer zu schaffen macht, von bisher 58 auf mindestens 60 Jahre verlängern. Southgates Vertrag lief noch bis zum Ende des Jahres, doch im Laufe des Turniers kam mitunter harsche Kritik an dem Coach auf. Direkt nach dem Finale im Berliner Olympiastadion am Sonntag hatte er noch keinen Hinweis auf seine persönliche Zukunft geben wollen.

Seit 2016 im Amt

Der englische Fußballverband FA hatte vor dem Spiel gegen Spanien und unabhängig vom Ausgang des Finals signalisiert, mit dem früheren Verteidiger bis zur WM 2026 in den USA, Mexiko und Kanada weiterarbeiten zu wollen. Die Turnierbilanz von Southgate, der seit September 2016 im Amt war, ist überaus erfolgreich.

In addition to reaching the final in Germany, he also reached the European Championship final in 2021, the World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the World Cup quarter-final in 2022. Only world champion coach Alf Ramsey was more successful with the “Three Lions”.

Cup throwing by fans

Southgate had not renewed his contract before the European Championships. Public criticism of him, including from many former professionals, had grown in recent years – and it was not lacking at this tournament either. Fans threw cups at the coach, and local experts and media initially voiced harsh criticism.

The group phase was extremely bumpy for the English, who had a number of top players in the team. The mood only turned around after the convincing 2-1 win in the semi-final against the Netherlands.

Candidates to succeed Southgate include Eddie Howe of Newcastle United, former Chelsea coach Graham Potter and former world-class player Frank Lampard.