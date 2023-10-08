Gareth Edwards, director of The Creatorhas shared his vision on the Science fiction and the film industry. He talks about creativity and budget, and believes that Science fiction Is in danger. Before getting involved in The CreatorEdwards had already attracted attention with other productions such as Monster and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

He has admitted that he grew up idolizing Ridley Scott, Steven Spielberg and James Cameron. Therefore, the Science fiction It is a theme that dominates and adores. Recently, she has expressed his opinion on the state of the genre right now. In an interview for Télérama, she declares that for him “the films of Science fiction they are in danger”. It is not the first time that she has spoken on this topic and his point of view in 2023 is similar to that expressed previously.

The good idea that has never been carried out is always the search in the realm of science fiction. The small gap in the Blu-ray shelf. James Cameron achieved the impressive achievement of moving the Vietnam War into space with Aliens (1986) and then do it some more with Avatar (2009).

For him, the very essence of science fiction is finding that idea that has never been done. If here he talks about that parallel with the Vietnam War, it is because that country and the conflict inspired the script and artistic direction of The Creator. He even claimed that he rushed the movie to prevent someone else from stealing his idea. However, if the innovative idea is what defines science fiction, it is certainly not what brings it closest to a blockbuster. Creativity and risk

Indeed, a new idea also involves taking risks. And a blockbuster is, by definition, a big investment, a big budget that must generate a lot of money. It would be too risky to present an innovative script without a captive audience when the producers have invested hundreds of millions of dollars. But for Gareth Edwards, a film that captivates its audience is no different from a low-budget film.

It is no more expensive to make an absolutely epic film than to make an entirely small film. The first film I directed was titled Monsters and it cost $250,000. It was a pretty epic film on its level. The objective has always been to combine this freedom of realization with the magnitude of a blockbuster.

I’m an ’80s kid who grew up with all the obvious classics and, like everyone else, tried to emulate their heroes. There is only James Cameron, Spielberg and Ridley Scott; They are all people. If you were a quarter as good as them, you could die happy. We always try to achieve what they have done and be ambitious.

For the director of RogueOne, although it is not the point of view of Hollywood, what made the youth of the 80s fantasize, it is this ambition that was on the screen and not necessarily the means put in place to achieve it. Lower budgets to save the genre

Let us remember that The Creator It cost only $80 million and remains one of the most anticipated sci-fi films of this year with a groundbreaking proposition. Compared, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It cost 416 million dollars. The price of this film could have financed an entire saga The Creator for several years. Let’s hope Gareth Edwards finds the expected success to lead by example.

Via: Jeuxvideo

Editor’s note: Sadly I have to agree with this man. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen something like what was left over in the ’80s and early ’90s. And I think this all has to do with CGI and how the creative methods of bringing something fantastic to film were replaced by such simple tools of use and so efficient to save time and money, something that has been abused.