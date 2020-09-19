Bale met the Bernabéu Despite having already played for Tottenham in a Champions League match in 2011, Gareth Bale was introduced on September 2, 2013 as a new Real Madrid player. The Welshman began to know what would be the stadium of the club in which he would make a career. Photo:

FELIPE SEVILLANO

DAILY AS Updated to:

09/19/2020

19:22



Debut with a goal at Villarreal Bale could not have started his career as a Madrid player in a better way: in his first match with the white team he scored at Villarreal. Photo:

ALBERTO IRANZO

First exhibition at the Bernabéu Valladolid, on November 30, 2013, was the first team to receive its first major exhibition. The Welshman scored his first hat-trick and dismantled the Pucelano team. He had already shown signs of his quality in previous matches (he scored a double with a goal with almost no angle to Sevilla), but against the Blanquivioletas he began to clear doubts about his talent. Photo:

SUSANA VERA

Perfect storm in Gelsenkirchen Madrid suffered whenever they traveled to Germany, but in February 2014, the BBC devastated Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen: the whites thrashed 1-6, with two goals from each member of the white offensive trident. Photo:

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

The race of all time One of his best displays of power, technique, skill and quality. In the Cup final against Barcelona, ​​and when everything pointed to the dispute for extra time, Bale received the ball from Di María, and scored a sprint race with Bartra. His career, unstoppable, prevented the Barça defender from being able to prevent an extraordinary goal. Photo:

Denis doyle

La Décima in his head Once Sergio Ramos forced extra time, Bale began to give part of the Tenth by heading a shot from Di María that was rejected by Courtois in the first instance: the ball made a parable effect, and he was free for his shot. In the remaining ten minutes of the game, the Whites would still score two more goals. The Champions returned to the Bernabéu. Photo:

KAI PFAFFENBACH

Super Cup against Sevilla After the conquest of the Champions League in Lisbon, Madrid would start another winning cycle both in the domestic championships and in Europe. Thus, three months after the triumph in the maximum continental competition, the whites would be proclaimed champions of the European Super Cup. Bale would not score, but a golden ball would serve for Cristiano to open the scoring. Photo:

AERIE

Lesions appear After a first season resolved with two winning two titles (Cup and Champions), Bale begins to suffer muscle injuries that prevent him from shining as in his first campaign in white. Still, he manages to score 15 goals … Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

Shine at the Club World Cup In December 2014, Madrid were proclaimed champions of the Club World Cup after defeating the Mexican Cruz Azul (4-0) and the Argentine San Lorenzo (2-0). In both games he scores a goal and shines. Photo:

YOUSSEF BOUDLAL

Without defending the Champions by a hair … If in 2014 an auction of his began to give Madrid the Champions League, a year later, the whites would be eliminated by Juventus: Bale had the clearest opportunity to force the extension, but his (header) shot went over Buffon’s goal … Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

With Benítez, like a shot After the departure of Ancelotti and the arrival of Benítez, Bale started the 2015-16 campaign like a shot. Some statements from his agent saying that he had to play behind the forward cause a great controversy, but Gareth complies: he scores four goals against Rayo (he was left with nine players) in a portentous action … Photo:

LLUIS GENE

Zidane arrives After a draw against Valencia at the Mestalla, Rafa Benítez is dismissed as Madrid coach and Zidane arrives as a new coach. In the French coach’s first game, the Welshman scored a hat-trick against Deportivo de La Coruña … Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

Lucky auction In the semifinals of the Champions League, a shot of his that touches Fernando becomes the only goal of the match. After not getting it right the previous season, Bale places Madrid back in the Champions League final. Atlético will be measured again, but this time in Milan. Photo:

Paul hanna

Convert an injured penalty In Milan, in the Champions League final, and also against Atlético, he becomes the protagonist: combs the ball that Ramos will turn into Madrid’s goal and will transform his penalty in the shoot-out: the Welshman shoots that fatal shot while injured and lame to launch his shot. Photo:

Stefano Rellandini

The beginning of the Bale-Zidane divorce The 2016-17 campaign is historic for Madrid: they win the League and the Champions League, but Bale does not appear much in the photos: an ankle injury plus other muscle injuries separate him from the day-to-day of the first team. But there is one fact that determines the beginning of the Bale-Zidane divorce: the player rushes to face Bayern in Munich and ends up injured. Days later, the player claims to feel recovered before the visit of Barcelona to the Bernabéu, but has to retire injured. Madrid will lose that match on the last play of the match. Zizou feels cheated by the Welshman. And he will not forgive him … Photo:

Power Sport Images

Watch the Champions League in his native Cardiff on the bench Madrid qualify to play (and defend title) in the Champions League final in Cardiff, Bale’s hometown. But Zidane decides that the Welshman is not a starter. He will take him out when there are just a little more than ten minutes to go. His anger is obvious and notorious. Photo:

Darren staples

Much of the season is lost An injury in late September 2017 causes him to miss much of the season. He will not play again until December, at the Club World Cup, but his clash with Zidane is increasingly noticeable. Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

Double with Chilean in Kiev As was the case in the previous Cardiff final, in Kiev, the venue for the Champions League final, Bale started the final from the bench. But with a goal tie on the scoreboard, Zidane decides to enter the field. The Welshman’s response is brutal: he scores a goal from a sensational Chilean and another with a left foot from 25-30 meters. At the time of the delivery of the trophy, the Welshman looks for the position of the coach to be at the opposite end … Photo:

David Ramos

The end of the BBC After the end of the Kiev match, and in full celebration of the title, both Cristiano and Bale announced that they were considering leaving. The former concludes his cycle at Madrid, while the Welshman, facing Zidane, is also considering his departure. It will be the end of the BBC, a trident that scored 442 goals and won four Champions League in five years … In addition, Zidane also leaves arguing that he could not give the players more enthusiasm … Photo:

JESUS ​​ALVAREZ ORIHUELA

Great game against Roma With the arrival of Lopetegui to the bench, Bale resurfaces again. Madrid is once again considered the leader, achieving goals and formidable performances as against Roma, but little by little it deflates again. The dismissal of the coach and the arrival of Solari do not help much in his resurgence … Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

Bad faces between Zidane and Bale But in March 2019, and after a black week in which Madrid is eliminated from the Champions League and the Cup and lost at home to Barcelona, ​​Zidane returns to take command of the white squad. But an ugly gesture after losing in Vallecas against Rayo (he decided to drive to the airport and go with his team), makes the coach not summon him in the last league games, and even in preseason to affirm: “Bale? You better leave as soon as possible. Today better than tomorrow ”… Photo:

Soccrates Images

Starter in the first game After these statements, it is surprising that Zidane places him as a starter in the first game of the 2019-20 campaign. The Welshman shines and gives Benzema the first goal of the season. His game is surprising, his physique … It seems that Bale has accepted the message that he has to give more … Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

Wales. Golf. Madrid” In November 2019, after having Wales qualify for Euro 2020, the Welsh national team celebrated the pass with a flag bearing the motto ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid ‘, alluding to some statements by Mijatovic in which he stated that the preferences of the Cardiff were those. That gesture was not liked by either the fans, the board or some of his teammates … Photo:

DAILY AS

His last goal for white His last goal as a Real Madrid player scored against Unionistas in the Cup in 2020. It would be one of his last chances to see him on the pitch. Photo:

JAVIER GANDUL

