Gareth Bale: why wasn’t he at the Real Madrid celebration?

The Welshman Gareth Bale, who has not participated in the celebrations of Real Madrid’s 35th league title at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium and is now in the Plaza de Cibeles with his colleagues, he wanted to clarify that the reason for his absence is “a spasm” in the back.

“I am very disappointed not to be able to take part in tonight’s celebrations due to a back spasm, but I am very proud of the team for winning the title.. Enjoy tonight guys! #Go Madrid”, Gareth Bale posted on his social networks while his teammates were carrying out the traditional visit to the goddess Cibeles, where several tens of thousands of fans gathered.

It was strange that after mathematically achieving the title with the victory over Espanyol

Bale was not with his teammates on the lawn of the Santiago Bernabéu.

At the end of Friday, he was absent due to back ailments for which no medical part was published, as is usual with the Welshman, who did not go to the Bernabéu to witness the game or the celebration.

Nor did he later get on the bus with his companion bound for La Cibeles.

EFE