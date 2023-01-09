The man from the finals says goodbye to his football career after having done almost everything he had to do. At this point, I don’t know whether to think why he will be remembered: if for the good he did on the field or for the bad; we could say 50/50. I will always have that doubt. A spoiled talent because soccer was not really his passion.
It’s bizarre, but that’s how it is. A man who has been able to enter a Champions League final from the bench, and score a unique Chilean goal in history and a goal from 40 meters to give Madrid a title, decided to throw his career away because he was not happy doing what he was doing. The €100M man, the first to overcome this barrier at that time, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo. A player with unique physical conditions and an unrepeatable ball strike, he signed in the summer of 2013 for a whole Real Madrid team; him entering through the front door. He winning a Copa del Rey with an anthological race for the Mestalla band (ask Bartra) and the goal that made it 2-1 in the final of the long-awaited Décima.
His signing for Real Madrid was more than amortized with his first year alone, but injuries and his lack of desire to succeed left all the Madrid fans a little cold in his last years. He had the opportunity to take the reins of the team when Cristiano headed to Turin, but it had to be Karim Benzema who took the lead of the team because the Welshman was already focused on playing games with his country and improving his ”swing” . What’s more, he made it clear with his famous banner at that celebration with Wales where he said: ”Wales-Golf-Madrid. In that order”. This has been the career of good old Gareth, a wonder that left a lot of untapped potential.
#Gareth #Bale #goodbye #football #story #talent #waste
