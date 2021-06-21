Gareth Bale made some striking statements during an interview with Sky Sports. The Wales attacker answered questions from fans, stating that he is firmly convinced of the existence of extraterrestrial life: “The evidence is everywhere.”











According to Bale, there is some doubt about the possibility that aliens exist: “People need to do more research. I’ve been working on it for years. Of course there is a lot of nonsense too, but the US government has recently released images of UFOs. There are several programs on Netflix on the subject. I’m really good at the subject and that’s why I believe in it.”

Watch the interview here. From 03:45 minute Bale explains why he believes in extraterrestrial life.

Harry Kane, Bale’s teammate at Tottenham Hotspur, is not convinced of the existence of aliens. However, according to Bale, this is the result of insufficient research on Kane’s part: “UFOs have been spotted so many times, it can’t all be fake.”

Wales team-mate Joe Rodon was more impressed by Bale’s plea: „I convinced him. He’s still a little skeptical, but he’s leaning towards the existence of aliens.”

Bale was asked about extraterrestrial life because he previously showed a on the Tottenham Youtube channel believer to be. The video in which Bale Rodon tries to convince the existence of aliens appeared in April. Bale claimed to have seen a UFO with his own eyes. Tottenham’s wing flash didn’t care about Rodon’s questioning his evidence: “There are 100 percent aliens. Probably certain UFOs are secret government projects.”

Bale and his compatriots qualified for the next round of the European Championship last night despite a 1-0 loss to Italy. Wales finished second in group A with four points. Play next Saturday The Dragons the first eighth final of Euro 2020 in Amsterdam. The opponent in the number two from group B will be announced tonight.

