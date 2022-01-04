It’s been 140 days since Gareth Bale dressed short to play against Real Betis, as Wales left when he returned from his umpteenth injury, and of course, once again, he returned to Madrid injured. The reality is that in this campaign he has played more minutes with Wales than with Real MadridSomething inadmissible no matter where you look, since the one who pays Gareth is the white team. He will not be against Alcoyano either, but it is estimated that against Valencia in the next league match, yes, although with Bale … You can never trust.
Gareth Bale and Dani Carvajal live in an ordeal with injuries and have asked Real Madrid that their medical reports are not made public. The truth is that they are two players who live longer recovering than helping Madrid on the field. But that this is done is something strange, since, Florentino Pérez, is the first to ask transparency the others on economic issues, but the health of two important players for Madrid is not transparent. Gareth has missed 22 official matches with Real Madrid, and his little participation to Madrid continues to cost him money, nothing more and nothing less than € 88,000 per minute played. Not even with Zidane did he play as little as he is doing with Carlo.
The next problem for Madrid comes here: Wales are playing the World Cup play-offs and Bale is going to do everything possible to leave. From March 24 to 29, this play-off will be played, a date between the quarterfinals of the Champions League (if Madrid eliminates PSG) and the Clásico against Barcelona. The summary of Bale’s season is that he is the player who earns the most from the squad (€ 17M net) and the one who has played the least of the team’s wingers. Ancelotti has had to use even Castilla players like Peter due to the lack of players. Their priority seems to be selection.
#Gareth #Bale #Days #Wearing #White
