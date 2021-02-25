Ricardo Gareca is experiencing a particular situation, according to the health context in Peru. Is that the Inca country has taken strict prevention measures, such as mandatory confinement and, therefore, the suspension of non-essential activities after the outbreak of Covid-19 that is suffered throughout the world. Soccer has just agreed to return to the fields on March 12, so the Argentine, coach of the Peruvian team, harshly criticized those who make the decisions: “It was shown that there was a very low percentage of infections, however, it is a constant struggle”.

El Tigre ensured its continuity in Peru despite poor results (Photo EFE)

El Tigre linked these decisions to the lack of resources for Peruvian football: “The infrastructure has not grown since the 70 ‘and therefore its players cannot progress”. That’s why he acknowledged that he liked it when they called him Milito and Riquelme to consult him about players because he is interested in having his players pass through Argentina because the contest is “highly competitive.”

One of the best known cases of players from the Inca country on national soil is that of Carlos Zambrano, who is under the command of Michelangelo Russo. Although the central defender has been a starter in the last two Xeneize games, he does not have a guaranteed position, and has serious competitors such as Licha López and now Marcos Rojo, and in turn, he has not had brilliant performances that make him an immovable piece within the initial 11. “Zambrano has the conditions to play in Boca and settle down. He will have to prove it” , said the arisen in the blue and gold quarry, who knows the corridors of La Boca and the demands of the club to perfection.

Knowing the rod that the Xeneize has, he warned the defender: “It will have to take hold and if it doesn’t, Boca can’t wait for it forever.”

In addition, in the program Cuatro de Copas by Radio Cooperativa, Gareca recognized that the lack of raw materials and competitive equipment extends throughout the continent: “Seeing a world champion South American team seems a distance … What is happening? My grandchildren talk about the players in Europe and I don’t like it.” Although he warned: “Do not have doubts that the Argentine can beat any European. They have the ambition to win, they always come looking for them.”

El Tigre assured that: “South American football is destroyed. Morally destroyed. It is glory, and it is selling its glory. It is alarming.” .

Once the activity in the country is resumed, Gareca will return to training with the Peruvian national team, which will have to face Bolivia in La Paz and Venezuela in Lima, on March 25 and 30, on the dates 5 and 6 of the Eliminatory respectively. The Inca team is second to last in the standings, with only one point, the product of a 2-2 draw with Paraguay in the first match of the competition.

