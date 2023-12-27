Ricardo Gareca He is one of the most coveted coaching profiles in South America due to his extensive experience directing clubs and national teams. The Argentine was in charge of leading Peru to a World Cup after 35 years without qualifying.

It may be of interest to you: Peru has already chosen a coach to try to get out of last place in the tie

After his departure from the Peruvian national team and his short time on the bench Vélez Sársfield from Argentina, The 65-year-old coach could have a new opportunity to coach a team in the South American qualifiers.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Gareca, which at the time was an option that the Colombian Football Federation before hiring the DT Néstor Lorenzo in the Colombian National Team, He is a strong candidate to be the new helmsman of Chile.

As revealed by the newspaper DNA from the southern country, Gareca would be finalizing details to sign the papers for his new contract with Chile and the idea is to present it before the end of the year: it would be announced on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Read here: Neymar, on the high seas: party, jewelry and lack of control, this is what it's like to live on his cruise

“The idea is to start in January, and if nothing strange happens, before this Friday they will announce him as the new coach of Chile,” explained the cited newspaper.

Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

After the controversial departure of the coach Eduardo Berizzo After the goalless draw against Paraguay on matchday 5 of the tie, the leaders of the National Professional Football Association (ANFP) They began conversations with 'Tigre'.

According to what was revealed by The Mercury, the Argentine coach would have been convinced to lead Chile with a 2 and a half year contract (until the end of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers) and would have a salary of 2.8 million dollars. Of course, it is less than what he received in Peru, a team in which he earned 3.7 million dollars.

Chile seeks to make a splash in the tie with this move and wants to enter the qualification zone. The Australs are eighth in the table with 5 points, 10 points behind the leader Argentina.

The idea is that 'Tigre' Gareca assumes his duties as the new coach in the first weeks of January and accompanies La Roja in the U-23 Pre-Olympic that will be held in Venezuela in 2024.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO